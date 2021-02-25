WATERTOWN — Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith is forcing a vote on the two candidates who were interviewed Saturday to fill a vacant council seat.
Mayor Smith intends to introduce separate resolutions for Monday night’s council meeting to appoint either candidate, Amy Horton or Benjamin Shoen, to fill the remaining term on the vacant seat. The resolutions were put on Monday’s agenda for votes on the two candidates.
Council members Lisa A. Ruggiero and Ryan Henry-Wilkinson have told the mayor they will vote against the two candidates, reiterating they want to interview others for the vacancy. They wondered why the mayor would put the appointments on the agenda when he knows neither will pass. One of the two council members needs to support an appointment for it to pass. Councilwoman Sarah. V. Compo, who could not be reached for comment, has said she’d be satisfied with either candidate.
Councilman Henry-Wilkinson said he told the mayor he’s not ready to vote without interviewing more candidates.
“I’m not sure why (he put them on the agenda) because we talked about it,” he said. “I assume he knows I’m going to vote no.”
Council members Ruggiero and Henry-Wilkinson have criticized the process to find a replacement for former Councilman Jesse C.P. Roshia, who resigned Jan. 31. They have insisted that they wanted more people interviewed, specifically mentioning their top pick, Patrick Hickey.
Councilwoman Ruggiero said she was not satisfied with either candidate, so she would not support them “at this time.” She pointed out that 11 people expressed interest in filling the vacancy, but the other people were left out of the interview process.
Mayor Smith said two candidates should get “an up or down vote” because they are entitled to “closure” on the interview process.
The mayor said the two council members “will now have an opportunity to vote.” He spoke to both candidates since Saturday, and said they expressed they were unhappy that council members were already talking about finding alternative candidates when they had not yet voted on their appointments, the mayor said.
Mayor Smith said he doesn’t know how the votes will turn out Monday or whether the council members will vote against the appointments.
“I don’t know that,” he said. “They have not voted yet.”
After last Saturday’s interviews, the mayor said council members wanted more time to think about the decision, while the two council members were adamant they wanted to talk to more people about the vacancy.
“I think both candidates are qualified and would serve well,” the mayor said. “It’s not the conclave and they’re not picking the Vicar of Christ.”
Mayor Smith was again insistent that he didn’t think the council should interview anyone who didn’t already have the support of three council members because he wanted to make sure there was a consensus and to avoid a 2-2 vote, even though it appears that’s what is going to happen Monday. Ms. Horton and Mr. Shoen have the support of two council members, with Councilwoman Compo and the mayor supporting them.
If they cannot agree on a candidate, the mayor said an option still might be finding a placeholder who would serve in the seat until just the rest of the year. He said he has mentioned other people who could fill the seat to the council members. He has not spoken to those other people to see if they would be interested and that they would not get an interview unless there was a consensus of council to support them.
The mayor said the two candidates have not been treated well by his colleagues. He accused council members of calling Ms. Horton “the babysitter,” a reference that she looked after his kids a couple of times many years ago. The reference was derogatory since it described something she did “in her life and not her profession.”
“That’s why a lot of people are put off by politics,” he said.
He’s been accused of trying to get her appointed to the seat because she would be more in line with his views on city issues.
One of the two candidates said they’d be interested in serving as a placeholder, while the other said they plan to run for the seat in the November election if they get the appointment or not, the mayor said. He declined to identify which candidate said what.
Mr. Roshia, a political ally of the mayor, resigned after starting a new job in Syracuse.
