WATERTOWN — Two city men are accused of cruel mistreatment of 11 dogs and a ferret.
Steven J. Whitford, 61, and Mark J. Whitford, 33, of 512 Stone St., were each charged by city police Friday with 12 counts of overdriving, torturing and injuring animals, a misdemeanor.
They were taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where they were processed and issued appearance tickets for city court on April 19.
A black and white poodle named Toby was in his own urine and fecal matter so long that his white hair appeared yellow, police said. A leash was left hanging off of him while he was inside a closed front porch area with no food or water.
A black cocker spaniel named Mr. Mr. was found with fecal matter matted in his fur, and he did not have access to fresh water or food.
A ferret was living in what police called “deplorable conditions,” with fecal matter stuck to the blanket in the cage, and smeared on the “house” it lived in. They also say the bedding had not been changed for some time which resulted in small black flies being attached to every part of the cage.
A bluetick hound named Rutly was malnourished and emaciated to the point of all of his rib and hip bones showing. Police said the dog had untreated open sores on each hip.
A black and white lab/pit mix named Lucy was only able to take a few steps at a time before lying back down, police say. The dog was extremely lethargic and hot to touch with scarring on her back legs from repeatedly gnawing at them. A veterinarian confirmed Lucy had untreated pyometra, which is a uterus infection, and recommended euthanizing the dog.
A brown and white pit mix named Linna was staying in a kennel where she could not sit up straight or stand all the way up and did not have access to food or fresh water.
A black cocker spaniel named Chunk had fecal matter matted in his fur and did not have access to fresh water or food.
Police say a black and white poodle with an unknown name was staying in his own urine and fecal matter for so long that his white hair appeared yellow. The dog was inside an enclosed front porch area without food or fresh water.
A black and white healer mix dog named Frank was lying in his own urine and fecal matter so long that his white hair appeared yellow with fecal matter matted in his fur. The dog did not have access to fresh water or food.
A brown lab named Hersey was malnourished and emaciated with all of his ribs showing and fecal matter matted into his fur. The dog did not have access to food or fresh water.
A black and white husky named Nook was lying in his own urine and fecal matter so long that his white hair appeared yellow. Nook was in too small of a kennel that did not allow for him to sit up straight or stand all the way up, and when he was released from his kennel he had problems walking for several steps due to his legs shaking so much, police said. The dog did not have access to food or fresh water.
A black and white healer dog named Clarence was lying in his own urine and fecal matter for so long that his white hair appeared yellow and had fecal matter matted in his fur. The dog did not have access to fresh water or food.
