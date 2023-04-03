2 charged with animal cruelty

WATERTOWN — Two city men are accused of cruel mistreatment of 11 dogs and a ferret.

Steven J. Whitford, 61, and Mark J. Whitford, 33, of 512 Stone St., were each charged by city police Friday with 12 counts of overdriving, torturing and injuring animals, a misdemeanor.

