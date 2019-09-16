THERESA — A Watertown man died after a sport utility vehicle collided head-on with the motorcycle he was operating Sunday morning on Route 37.
State police said Shawn Rockefeller, 46, was struck by Laura J. Spencer’s 2013 Toyota Rav at 9:50 a.m. while she was travelling southbound, failed to keep right and entered the northbound lane. Mr. Rockefeller was pronounced dead at the scene.
A passenger on the motorcycle, Kristi Rockefeller, 41, was transported to Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, and later transferred to Upstate University Hospital, Syracuse. She is in critical condition.
Ms. Spencer, 22, Watertown, was treated at Samaritan Medical Center and released. She was issued a ticket for failure to keep right.
Ms Spencer is probably thinking she will also be doing a life sentence, that she will never forgive herself. Or, she's busy finding ways to not feel bad. "It was his fault," or, "Motorcycles are deathtraps," or, "That road was poorly designed, " or even, "If I just accept that I'm evil, this will fit in nicely and I won't feel bad at all. Winners live, losers die. Can't wait to get started with my new life of malignity." But here's the thing. Only the future matters. Circumstances made you reckless and irresponsible, but you can change that and live a better life. You don't have to do a ritual of any kind. Just improve and try to justify your existence with your good works.
