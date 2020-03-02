WATERTOWN — The city has a new fire chief.
Battalion Chief Matthew R. Timerman was named as the city’s new fire chief, replacing Dale C. Herman, who retired on Friday.
City Manager Kenneth A. Mix, who was hired as the interim city manager in January, appointed the battalion chief, who’s been with the Fire Department since 1997.
He was first on the list on the Civil Service exam when it was given last January. Two other battalion chiefs — Timothy P. Wiley and James R. Holland — also interviewed for the job. They were the next two on the list when the most recent Civil Service exam was given last January.
Chief Timerman was promoted to battalion chief in 2008 and to captain in 2003.
Mr. Mix, human resources director Matthew Roy and purchasing manager Dale Morrow interviewed the three candidates.
The city has had a residency requirement for the fire chief. But it’s not known whether the residency requirement will pertain to Chief Timerman, who lives in Clayton.
In October, he was recognized for an incident on April 19, 2019, in which fire
helped prevent a person from jumping from the Court Street Bridge. Upon arrival, he found three individuals attempting to hold the jumper to the bridge railing.
Mr. Timerman assisted until more rescuers could come on scene and physically bring the would-be jumper to the sidewalk.
He was among three Fire Department members who were recognized with a unit citation for their efforts in preventing the person from jumping off the bridge.
Mr. Herman, 59, was with the Fire Department for 34 years, the last 10 as fire chief. When he announced his retirement in February, he said the timing was right and that it made financial sense to do it now.
