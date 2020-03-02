WATERTOWN — The city’s new fire chief readily admits no one has a more important job than the guys on the line.
That was exemplified in how the firefighters of Platoon C came together on April 19 of last year to prevent a man from jumping from a cliff near the Mill Street bridge, said Matthew Timerman, who started his job on Monday as the new chief of the Watertown Fire Department.
Two crews were in swift boats in the river below, while firefighters repelled down and were able to snag the man from the cliff 40 feet above the water. Chief Timerman and two firefighters were cited for their efforts during a ceremony last October.
But Chief Timerman said it took teamwork to save the man.
“Everyone worked together,” he said.
On Monday, City Manager Kenneth A Mix named the battalion chief as the city’s new fire chief, replacing Dale C. Herman, who retired on Friday.
Chief Timerman, 46, who’s been with the Fire Department since 1997, began the appointment immediately on Monday morning. He’s being paid an annual salary of $110,000.
“I’m humbled to start the position and very excited to become a part of the city’s management team,” he said.
Chief Timerman was first on the list on the civil service exam when it was given last January. Two other battalion chiefs next on the civil service exam — Timothy P. Wiley and James R. Holland — also interviewed for the job.
“We were lucky to have three highly qualified candidates,” Mr. Mix said. “And he’s the one we decided to go with.”
Mr. Mix, human resources director Matthew Roy and purchasing manager Dale Morrow interviewed the three candidates.
Chief Timerman, who was promoted to battalion chief in 2008 and to captain in 2003, spent a brunt of his career on the rescue truck. Those years were his most proud. That’s because he worked most directly with helping the public.
“It was very rewarding,” he said.
He remembered how he played a role in saving a couple from their burning house at 121 Flower Ave. East on Christmas Eve 1999. Battalion Chief Patrick J. Wiley, the first firefighter on the scene, kicked in the back door and found the couple, Alan and Shirley Wright, both 64, lying on the first floor.
Battalion Chief Wiley started dragging them out of the house, recalled Chief Timerman.
The battalion chief got them out of the house with Chief Timerman’s help. The couple survived.
“That was a crazy night,” he said. “Battalion Chief Wiley was the hero. I did what I could.”
His first day on the new job was not quite that exciting. He cleaned off his desk, arranged for his email to work and talked to a number of well-wishers congratulating him on the appointment.
With his new job, his responsibilities are changing. As battalion chief, he was responsible for operations of the department and in charge of a fire scene. As chief, he’s more of an administrator, putting together department budgets, overseeing grant applications and making sure his men have the training and equipment they need to their jobs.
“I just don’t want to make any mistakes and let the guys do all the rest,” he said.
Just as new negotiations are beginning, he’s optimistic that the firefighters’ union and the city can move on from a five-year labor dispute that resulted in hard feelings on both sides.
The fire chief grew up in LaFargeville, one of three sons of Ralph and Sandra Timerman. His father was a teacher and owner of the LaFargeville Agway. His mom was a nurse.
His brother is Detective Benjamin K. Timerman, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department public information officer.
He and his wife, Mary, have three sons: Kenneth, 19; Mitch, 15; and Nolan, 6.
