WATERTOWN — Eric VanEpps describes the feeling of being separated from his wife and daughter as floating in the ocean with nothing around him.
Mr. VanEpps, who grew up in Watertown and has been in the Air Force for the last 15 years, has been separated from his wife and 3-year-old child for nearly a year as they wait for their daughter’s citizenship application to be processed. It’s more fallout from the pandemic — that a process seemingly as innocuous as bringing a child to the United States is still facing delays. He’s consulted with a military attorney, who told him he has everything in order and just has to wait. But it’s been too long, Mr. VanEpps said.
It all started when Mr. VanEpps was stationed in Okinawa, Japan, in 2010. He joined the Air Force at 21 years old, a few years after graduating from Watertown High School. His first choice was the Army, but he said they wanted to change the career field he was entering from computer technician to radio communications. He had always loved computers — he would build them himself and then give them to his family — so he switched to the Air Force.
Now a computer tech for the Air Force, Mr. VanEpps was alone in Japan and visited a bar from time to time. He made friends with a guy who worked there, and he asked him if he knew any single people. His friend said yes, so they set up what’s called a “Konpa,” which is essentially a dinner party in Japan. A guy would bring his single guy friends, and a girl would bring her single girl friends.
He met Mariko at the party and they had dinner together. Their personalities clicked. It was seamless, so they started dating. She had studied English in Australia, so even though language was a barrier, they made it work. They hit it off and got married in 2014.
Deciding to adopt a child didn’t come without suffering. They tried to have kids, but after Mariko’s third miscarriage, they decided to stop.
“It’s a lot of strain,” Mr. VanEpps said. “The mental stress of going through that was tough on both of us.”
The couple began exploring their options to adopt. Mr. VanEpps said he first tried using agencies in the United States to help him adopt in Japan. He said he called more than 30 agencies but none had programs in Japan. He learned that he didn’t have to go through a U.S. agency to adopt overseas, so they found a local one in Okinawa.
Within three months, after all the documents were filled out and the home studies were done, they got the call that their daughter was waiting to go home with them.
“I was higher than cloud nine,” he said. “I could not believe what I was hearing. It was shocking to receive that kind of call from them so soon.”
They adopted Sakura when she was just a few days old. Mr. VanEpps had no plans of leaving Japan. He said all he needed was his wife and daughter, but then he got a new station. He was set to continue his duty in Georgia, which he knows is what he signed up for. He and Mariko had spoken about the possibility of moving to the United States before they got married, and she was fine with it.
Mariko was able to obtain a Permanent Resident Card, commonly known as a Green Card, in just six months, but that was before the pandemic. It gets muddy with their daughter. Because of the route they took with adopting her through a Japanese agency, their only option was to file an I-130 petition, which is the same process anyone would take with their spouse. They needed to quickly apply for a Green Card for their daughter as he was set to move back to the U.S. in December 2020.
One of the requirements of getting a Green Card for their daughter is that she should be in their custody for at least two years. They had not yet hit two years, but they intentionally submitted it early so that they could finish it before he left.
They wanted to avoid him moving to the United States without them, which would result in their separation, as well as Mr. VanEpps’s responsibility to pay for housing in the U.S. and Japan. Mr. VanEpps’s commander even submitted a letter to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. In August 2020, they submitted the letter to USCIS alongside all the documents and affidavits that are required before sending it in for review.
“It just all seemed to fall on deaf ears,” Mr. VanEpps said.
When he moved, Mariko had four months to move with him to the United States, since she did have a Green Card. Of course, those four months went by as they were still waiting for their daughter’s application to be processed. She lost her Green Card as a result. They were able to re-obtain it, but it added to the forms and filing fees they had to process.
Months went by at home and Mr. VanEpps decided to submit a service request to immigration services. They responded in March, saying the case is still under review.
“Since March,” he said, “it has been dead silent.”
Three more months went by and Mr. VanEpps was sick of the standstill. Under a visa waiver program, he was able to fly his wife and daughter to the United States for 90 days.
“We had not received anything from the USCIS and we had been separated long enough,” he said, “so they came and visited just so we could be together for a short amount of time.”
Although it’s not his biggest worry, the process does get expensive. The document filing fees aside, Mr. VanEpps and his wife will spend $3,100 on airfare to the U.S. He’s paying for his wife and child’s housing in Japan. She works part-time only because they don’t know when their daughter is going to get approved and suddenly move to the U.S.
“It’s hard to get a full-time job with that hanging over your head,” he said.
They got to spend time together in the U.S., but Mariko and their daughter had to return to the Japan.
“We had hoped that it was going to be like the processing time my wife went through, that it was only going to take six months,” he said. “That’s why they remained in Japan.”
It’s been nearly 14 months since they filed for their daughter’s permanent resident card. Nothing has really changed. Mr. VanEpps is separated from his wife and child as they remain in Japan. He’s submitted several requests for an update, and they’ve all been returned with “it’s under review.”
That is, until last week.
Mr. VanEpps said he received a letter in the mail from immigration services requesting further evidence for his case. What that indicates to him is that their decision to submit early and be an exception to the USCIS policy of requiring legal custody of their daughter for two years was not considered. It appears to him that they did not consider the letter from his commander, or that they have all the necessary documents for it to be a legal adoption even under the standards of the United States.
A spokesperson for USCIS said the agency cannot comment on individual cases.
The spokesperson said USCIS has devoted a section of the agency’s website to providing immigration guidance to service members, which can be found here.
“USCIS recognizes the important sacrifices made by service members, veterans, enlistees and their families,” a statement from the agency reads. “...The agency is committed to properly adjudicating applications; increasing access to eligible immigration benefits; and providing members of the military with a range of customer-service resources to help them navigate the nation’s legal immigration system.”
Even after feeling like he’s against a brick wall and in the middle of the ocean with nothing around him, Mr. VanEpps said he still hasn’t considered taking the matter into his own hands.
“I’ve already had a hard enough battle with the USCIS,” he said. “I would hate to break the law and have that come after my family and for them to be deported. That is a chance for them to deny my daughter’s case.”
Yet he’s not worried. He said he has the utmost confidence that it’s going to get approved, and that there is no reason for it to be denied.
Everything to him is getting his family to the United States — and then from there, it’s up to Uncle Sam.
“Where do I go from here? I don’t know,” he said. “It’s wherever the military sends me. That’s what I signed up for.”
