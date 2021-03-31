WATERTOWN — Nathan L. McKeever, the city officer whose police cruiser flipped while he was responding to an emergency Monday, will likely be back to work later this week or next, city police said Wednesday.
Detective Sgt. Joseph A. Giaquinto said Wednesday that Mr. McKeever, 42, is sore from some bumps and bruises after a crash he got in while on duty, but that he was recovering well.
Mr. McKeever was traveling east on Arsenal Street inside a marked vehicle with its lights and sirens activated as he responded to an emergency. Allison Kearney, 33, of Watertown, then attempted to drive through Arsenal Street from Arcade Street and struck Mr. McKeever’s vehicle, causing it to roll over and come to rest on the driver’s side, according to city police.
Mr. McKeever was initially aided by several bystanders, according to Detective Sgt. Giaquinto, before being extricated from the vehicle by city firefighters and Guilfoyle Emergency Ambulance Service responders.
It’s alleged that Ms. Kearney’s driver’s license is revoked, leading to a count of second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. She was additionally charged with failure to obey a traffic device, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, operating without insurance, failure to yield the right of way at a stop sign and driving without an ignition interlock device.
She was issued appearance tickets for City Court.
Detective Sgt. Giaquinto said the police department wanted to express its gratitude to those who came to the officer’s aid during the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.