Three Watertown police officers receive promotions
WATERTOWN — Three officers with the Watertown City Police Department were promoted recently, a release said Friday.
Sgt. Mark A. Lamica, Det. Joseph A. Giaquinto and Patrol Officer Matthew D. Preedom are moving up the ranks.
Mr. Lamica, who the department hired to the patrol division in 2005, was promoted in August to lieutenant and has taken command of the “C” Platoon. In 2015, Lamica had been promoted to detective and was assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division. He served there until being promoted to sergeant in 2016. Mr. Lamica was a patrol supervisor until the department transferred him to the Criminal Investigation Division, where he served in his most recent post as detective sergeant.
Mr. Giaquinto was promoted to sergeant and is assigned to the Criminal Investigation Division. The promotion took effect on Wednesday. Det. Sgt. Giaquinto was hired as a patrol officer in October 2007. He was promoted to detective in August 2016 and also assigned to the Criminal Investigation Division as a general crimes detective. He is a police training instructor, crisis negotiator and former field training officer.
Mr. Preedom, who was hired as a patrol officer in September 2010, was promoted to detective and assigned to the Criminal Investigation Division as a general crimes detective. The promotion took effect on Thursday. He is a member of the Special Response Team, a police training instructor, defensive tactic instructer and former field training officer.
