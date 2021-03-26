WATERTOWN — City officials are still trying to find out about how the city can spend nearly $23 million from the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill that President Joseph R. Biden signed three weeks ago.
City Manager Kenneth A. Mix said Friday that he was waiting to hear from the U.S. Treasury about what the $22.95 million can be used for. The Treasury Department is still putting together the regulations on how the city can spend the money.
“We know nothing more than the information when it came out,” he said.
The first payment to the city is expected to arrive in mid-May, he said.
The only new information the city learned has to do with the timeframe in which the city has to spend the money. The city has until the end of 2024 to use it, not the two years they had originally heard, Mr. Mix said.
Councilman Ryan Henry-Wilkinson said he was anxious to find out how the city can use the funds, saying there “are lot of things” he would like to see it go toward. But it’s not a bad situation to be in, he said, having that much money and hoping to find ways to spend it.
According to the first indication, the money can be used for water, sewer and broadband infrastructure. It can also be used to assist with negative impact on economic development caused by the pandemic on households, small businesses and nonprofits, assist with impacted industry, travel, tourism and hospitality and pay for employment for essential workers. Mr. Mix said the funds can help replace lost revenue, but he wasn’t sure how that would be defined.
City officials were a little surprised about the amount of money that the city was getting from the COVID relief bill. The city is an entitlement community through the Community Development Block Grant program, so it was awarded much more than other communities, Mr. Mix said.
North country localities will receive more than $100 million in federal funding contained in the $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill. The city of Ogdensburg, the tri-county region’s only other city, will receive $1.14 million in federal funding.
The $1.9 trillion relief package will go toward speeding up COVID-19 vaccinations, $1,400 stimulus checks for most Americans, help get schools reopened safely and deliver significant amounts of financial aid to low- and middle-income families through child tax credits.
The U.S. Treasury is putting together the rules and regulations on how the funding can be allocated, according to Mr. Mix.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.