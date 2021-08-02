WATERTOWN — City officials have already started looking at ways to beef up security at City Hall after meeting with the state court administration about what kinds of improvements are needed in the building.
Last fall, the city got the state Legislature to pass home rule legislation that nixed a $3.1 million second courtroom that the state Office of Court Administration had required.
But the Washington Street building will need to undergo some improvements to make the building’s City Court facilities comply with the American With Disabilities Act.
The city also wants to improve building security and will work with the court administration to get that done, Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith said.
The mayor, City Manager Kenneth A. Mix and City Attorney Robert J. Slye met last month with Judge James P. Murphy, who serves as administrative judge for the Fifth Judicial District, to talk about the improvements.
The mayor said the meeting with Judge Murphy went well, adding that the judge was made aware that the ADA and other court-mandated improvements would be affordable and phased in over time.
“He seemed to understand the phased-in improvements,” Mayor Smith said.
The city will submit its ideas for the security improvements to the state, he said.
City officials became more concerned about improving security at City Hall following the April murders of two owners of a real estate business just a block away.
City Hall remains open to the public by appointment only. Anyone entering also is checked for weapons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.