WATERTOWN — The city paid a consultant more than $11,000 to conduct an investigation into whether former City Manager Rick Finn created a hostile workplace.
The independent human resources consultant, HR Consultants, Glenville, was paid $11,243.60 to conduct the probe and complete the report on Mr. Finn. The firm was paid $10,956 for the investigation itself and $287.60 in expenses, City Attorney Robert J. Slye said.
The firm billed the city an hourly rate of $165.
Following a four-hour executive session, Mr. Finn abruptly resigned on Jan. 24 following completion of an investigation into a workplace harassment complaint filed by city Parks and Recreation Superintendent Erin Gardner.
The City Council determined that Mr. Finn’s alleged behavior did not rise to the level of having created a hostile work environment, but that “other concerns and issues arose during the investigation which are of concern to both Mr. Finn and the City Council.”
Besides the expenses associated with the consultant, the city was billed by Mr. Slye’s law firm for work related to the Finn investigation and resignation, said City Comptroller James E. Mills. Those expenses were not available on Friday.
“There weren’t any other external expenses,” Mr. Mills said.
The city also had to pay the former city manager a severance package. Mr. Finn received $10,200 in severance pay, one month’s health insurance and moving expenses, totalling $14,808.89 in compensation.
The contents in the Finn report were not made public.
In December, Ms. Gardner also filed a hostile workplace complaint with the state Division of Human Rights. It will take another few months to complete that investigation.
The human rights agency has scheduled a teleconference on April 8 about the case, Mr. Slye said.
City Council members appointed Kenneth A. Mix, the city’s retired planning and community development coordinator, as city manager until a permanent administrator is named.
Former Ogdensburg City Manager John C. Krol will oversee the process, which is expected to take as long as six months.
