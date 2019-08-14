WATERTOWN — Two town of Watertown face allegations that they shot up their apartment building with a pellet gun.
Kyle A. Lamica, 23, and Seth A. Demiceli, 18, both residents of Cold Creek Apartments, 24021 Route 12, are each charged by Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies with second- and third-degree criminal mischief, both felonies.
It is alleged that on Aug. 8 the pair intentionally caused damage to the vinyl siding, a basement window, a security camera, an exterior door and an exterior light by shooting the property with a pellet gun. Police said the damage exceeded $3,000.
Both were arraigned in Town Court and sent to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building on $1,000 bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.