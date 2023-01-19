Leonard N. Testa, 40, of Stone Street in Watertown, was charged by city police Wednesday with petit larceny and acting in a manner to injure a child.
According to police records, Mr. Testa is accused of stealing $20.98 worth of merchandise from the Price Chopper on Arsenal Street Wednesday, and involved a 6-year-old child in the theft.
In a separate incident, Mr. Testa was charged by city police Wednesday with second-degree criminal impersonation, first-degree falsifying business records, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, using a vehicle without an ignition interlock device and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.
According to police records, on Wednesday afternoon at the Public Safety Building, Mr. Testa is accused of identifying himself with a fake name to police as they investigated his larceny charge.
Mr. Testa was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held in jail pending an arraignment hearing.
Sarah E. Fitzpatrick, 29, of Stone Street, was also charged by city police Wednesday with petit larceny and acting in a manner to injure a child, in the same incident as Mr. Testa.
Ms. Fitzpatrick is accused of stealing $60.02 worth of merchandise from Price Chopper by hiding the items in her purse, and involved a 6-year-old child in the theft.
Ms. Fitzpatrick was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and released with appearance tickets for her charges.
