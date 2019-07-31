WATERTOWN — Two people have been indicted on charges that they burglarized a town of Pamelia residence in June.
Kenneth H. Eastman, 21, and Makenzie N. Roberts, 24, both of Watertown, are each charged with second-degree burglary. The charges were contained in grand jury indictments handed up Wednesday in Jefferson County Court.
It is alleged that on June 4 the pair unlawfully entered and remained in the residence of Scott Oshier with the intent to commit a crime. Mr. Eastman is additionally charged with second-degree harassment, alleged to have either struck or shoved Mr. Oshier during the incident.
Other indictments include:
Cameron S. Paris, 29, Watertown, is charged with two counts each of second-degree forgery and second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument. It is alleged that on either June 17, 2018, or June 18, 2018, he executed a plumbing permit by signing either the name of Kenneth Scott or the city of Watertown Code Enforcement Bureau and that on June 18, 2018, he possessed a false plumbing permit with the intent to deceive Laurel Zarnosky.
Kahlil L. Clark, 22, Geneva, is charged with second-degree criminal mischief. It is alleged that on Dec. 4 he damaged a sprinkler head at Samaritan Medical Center by detaching it from a ceiling, causing more than $1,500 in damage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.