WATERTOWN — The city’s Parks and Recreation Department will again offer the youth Club Vortex running program at Thompson Park.
The program gets children moving with fun running exercises to build strength, speed and endurance.
The program runs from 3:45 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays from Sept. 23 to Oct. 23. Participants will meet at the Thompson Park stone pavilion.
The cost is $20 for city residents and $40 for non-city residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.