WATERTOWN — Embattled Parks and Recreation Superintendent Erin E. Gardner has been fired following the City Council’s release Tuesday of a hearing officer’s disciplinary report.
Ms. Gardner was notified about her termination in an email to her attorney, Ron Dunn, Albany, that was sent out by City Manager Kenneth A. Mix, who had the final determination about her fate.
“I’m not entirely surprised,” Ms. Gardner said Tuesday afternoon. “I think it’s wrong. I’m not surprised.”
Council members discussed the situation during an hour-long executive session on Monday night after a hearing officer came down hard on Ms. Gardner’s conduct.
Mr. Mix said he decided to proceed with terminating her after reading the blistering report by hearing officer Timothy A. Farley, a local attorney retained by the city to investigate her potential punishment.
Her termination is immediate.
Last week, the city received the long-awaited report of her June 25 disciplinary hearing that outlined 10 charges of insubordination and misconduct regarding the way she handled her allegations that former City Manager Richard F. Finn created a hostile work environment.
Mr. Farley determined that she should be dismissed on three of the charges, demoted on three others and reprimanded on the remaining counts.
For more than five months now, Ms. Gardner “has been intentionally misleading and deceiving the public by maintaining her suspension from City employment was in retaliation for her filing a complaint” against Mr. Finn, according to a City Council press release.
“As Mr. Farley’s report demonstrates, that is not the case. Instead, as the report outlines, her suspension was the result of a pattern of behavior where she repeatedly attempted to manipulate council members and the media in an effort to influence city policy,” according to the release.
Council members believe that the report also vindicates the city of accusations by the local media that the city retaliated against her for filing the complaint against Mr. Finn, according to the release.
The report also supports the city’s actions in suspending her from her job on June 27, the press release said.
Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero said she wasn’t surprised by the contents of the hearing officer’s report.
“I urge people to read the report and they can see what the ruling officer ruled,” she said. “It doesn’t bode well for Ms. Gardner.”
In his 9-page report, Mr. Farley found that Ms. Gardner leaked that she filed a complaint with the city against Mr. Finn when she divulged that information to 7 News anchor Jeff Cole.
According to the report, much of the matter had to do about a disagreement between Ms. Gardner and Mr. Finn over his decision to consolidate the mowing crews of the Parks and Recreation Department and the Department of Public Works and that subsequently Mr. Finn took away her compensatory time.
“There was no credible reason other than as part of an on-going campaign by the employee to derail these policy changes,” Mr. Farley wrote.
In the report, Mr. Farley wrote that she had Mr. Cole call then-councilman Cody J. Horbacz to confirm that she filed the complaint with the city for the sole reason of publicizing her campaign against Mr. Finn and the changes that he directed her to make.
She also tried to influence policy by going to council members to persuade them from making the change in consolidating the mowing crews, Mr. Farley wrote.
On Tuesday, Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith said that “the motives and action” by Ms. Gardner all had to do with the changes that Mr. Finn had directed, not by her accusations of a hostile work environment.
“She was manipulating the council with what she wanted,” he said.
Council members thanked Mr. Farley for his diligence in getting to the truth behind Ms. Gardner’s actions.
She has two cases pending with the state Division of Human Rights in regards to her accusations against Mr. Finn and the city. Hearing dates with the human rights division have not been scheduled.
Her firing “will strengthen my case,” she said.
While she called Mr. Farley and his report “biased,” she said the human rights division cases will be “unbiased.”
The city hired an independent consultant to complete an internal report on her accusations against Mr. Finn, who resigned last January on other issues not related to her claims.
That report concluded that those charges were mostly unfounded.
