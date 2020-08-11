WATERTOWN — Erin E. Gardner will have to wait to see whether a hearing officer recommends she can keep her job as the city’s parks and recreation superintendent.
Her attorney and City Attorney Robert J. Slye have submitted their closing arguments to hearing officer, local attorney Timothy Farley, in the city’s case against the embattled department head.
Her attorney, Sarah D. Baum of Albany, submitted a brief on Friday’s deadline, while Mr. Slye had already submitted his.
Ms. Gardner, who was suspended without pay on May 27, is facing 10 insubordination and misconduct charges, which could lead to her being fired. The accusations include leaking the complaint to the media, making disparaging remarks about former City Manager Rick Finn and city department heads, and not following the chain of command in filing the complaint.
On June 25, Mr. Farley heard a day’s worth of testimony during a disciplinary hearing under Article 75 of the state’s Civil Service Law. “It’s in his hand,” Ms. Gardner said Monday.
Mr. Farley will make a recommendation to City Manager Kenneth A. Mix, who will decide Ms. Gardner’s fate. Both parties said they don’t know how long it will take for Mr. Farley to make his recommendation.
Ms. Gardner has been on paid administrative leave after serving a 30-day unpaid suspension. Ms. Gardner has denied the charges.
She also has filed a hostile workplace complaint with the state Division of Human Rights. That case is still pending, but the human rights group has ruled her complaint has merits and “probable cause” exists for it to continue.
Ms. Gardner said she hasn’t heard anything recently about the status of the Division of Human Rights case. She retained Rochester attorney James D. Hartt to represent her in that case.
An outside consultant completed an internal city investigation, but council members determined at that Jan. 24 meeting that Mr. Finn’s actions did not rise to the level of a hostile work environment.
Mr. Finn and council members agreed that he should resign for some other inappropriate action that was uncovered during the city investigation.
