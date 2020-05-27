WATERTOWN — Erin D. Gardner, the city’s parks and recreation department superintendent who filed a complaint with the state’s Division of Human Rights against former City Manager Rick Finn, has been suspended.
Her attorney, James D. Hartt, said Wednesday he had just heard about “recent events” involving his client and that he was still learning about it.
“I literally don’t have enough information to comment,” Mr. Hartt said, adding that he would have more information on Thursday.
Ms. Gardner accused Mr. Finn of creating a hostile work environment. In December, Ms. Gardner, who couldn’t be reached for comment, filed a complaint with the state human rights division about Mr. Finn, who abruptly resigned on Jan. 24.
Two weeks ago, a Human Rights Commission spokesman would not comment on the investigation being conducted by its Syracuse office. The commission will hold a public hearing if it determines the complaint was warranted.
An independent human resources consultant, HR Consultants, Glenville, also conducted the internal probe for the city and released its report. The city has not made the report public.
After reviewing the report, the council determined that Mr. Finn’s alleged behavior did not rise to the level of having created a hostile work environment, but that “other concerns and issues arose during the investigation which are of concern to both Mr. Finn and the City Council.”
On the day that Mr. Finn resigned, City Manager Kenneth A. Mix, who couldn’t be reached for comment, was appointed to city manager until a permanent one is named.
