PAMELIA — Pastor Domonic J. Kriegbaum was driving along Route 37 with a friend Friday morning when an oncoming car started entering his lane, resulting in a crash right as many first responders were on their way to say one final goodbye to a fallen Watertown firefighter.
Mr. Kriegbaum, who has been a pastor at a New Way Assembly of God on Haley Street in Watertown for four years, was on his way to breakfast Friday morning with a friend when an oncoming vehicle on Route 37 crossed the center line and began heading right toward them. It was about 7:15 a.m., just hours before the funeral for Peyton Lane S. Morse, which drew hundreds of first responders who paid their respects for a young man who died in the line of duty last Friday.
Mr. Kriegbaum said the person approaching him was crossing the center line, slowly but obviously.
“It was getting obvious that something had to happen or this wasn’t going to be good,” he said.
Mr. Kriegbaum said he honked his horn several times but nothing changed, so he decided to swerve left into the oncoming lane in an effort to sort of swap lanes with the encroaching vehicle. The instinctive response resulted in the oncoming vehicle crashing into the passenger side of their vehicle instead of head on. Mr. Kriegbaum said his vehicle came to a stop and he immediately checked on his friend in the front seat.
He said he doesn’t remember if they spoke, but his passenger was alive. Mr. Kriegbaum was able to get out of the vehicle, run around the passenger door and attempt to open it. But the damage had locked it shut and trapped his friend inside. Mr. Kriegbaum then went to check on the driver of the other vehicle, who suffered minor injuries.
Meanwhile, a witness to the crash had already dialed 911, a nurse arrived on the scene and got in the pastor’s front seat to help his friend, and multiple soldiers stopped to offer a hand as well. Pamelia Fire Chief Harry Faulk Jr. said he and a few other members of his department were at the fire station preparing to drive to Clayton for Mr. Morse’s funeral when they got the call. He and his crew responded to the scene and found Mr. Kriegbaum’s friend was trapped in the front seat with a broken leg, which would later turn out to be a broken femur bone.
Mr. Faulk said he had to cut off the passenger door in order to free the man. He said airlifting him to Syracuse wasn’t an option as it appeared his injuries wouldn’t allow it, so he was driven by ambulance to Upstate Medical University in Syracuse.
The Pamelia department, assisted by Northpole fire and Evans Mills ambulance, cleared the scene after roughly an hour. They went back to their station, changed into their formal uniforms to attend Mr. Morse’s funeral on time.
“There was an excellent and timely response and plenty of personnel,” Mr. Kriegbaum said. “I do remember one gentleman who was still in his dress blues and on the scene.”
He said his friend underwent a successful surgery and is still at the hospital in Syracuse.
“Obviously, all three of us involved, the other driver and us two — I’m sure we’re all grateful to live to see March the 20th,” the pastor said.
