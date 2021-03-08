WATERTOWN — A city police officer was taken to Samaritan Medical Center for observation after being involved in a two-vehicle accident Monday afternoon at Sherman and TenEyck streets.
Police at the scene said witnesses told them a vehicle traveling east on TenEyck Street failed to stop at a stop sign at its intersection with Sherman Street, with the vehicle then entering the path of a police cruiser traveling north on Sherman Street, causing a collision.
Police said the officer, who was not identified, had struck his head in the crash and was taken to the hospital for observation. The driver and a passenger in the second vehicle were observed by medical personnel at the scene, but did not go to the hospital.
The identities of the occupants of the second vehicle were also not available.
