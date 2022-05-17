WATERTOWN — City officials hope that a Department of Defense grant could pay for a $3 million project to correct issues with contaminants at its water treatment plant.
For the past few years, the city has been under a consent order by the federal Environmental Protection Agency to submit a Corrective Action Plan to comply with maximum levels of a pair of disinfection byproducts at the Huntington Street filtration plant.
The two byproducts are known as total trihalomethanes, or TTHM, and haloacetic acids, or HAA5.
Water customers have periodically received postcards in the mail notifying them of the disinfection byproducts exceeding acceptable levels at the plant.
The City Council on Monday night agreed that Watertown should submit an application for grant funding for a filtration project at the plant.
“It should be a top priority,” Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero said.
The DOD funding would come through the Defense Community Infrastructure Program for eligible infrastructure projects.
City Manager Kenneth A. Mix said it is a good idea to submit an application for this project since it follows the criteria that the DOD is looking for this year. The top priority will be projects that directly affect military installations.
Fort Drum gets water from the city, but the issues with the two byproducts cause the military installation to dilute the water in its wells before it is used, Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith said.
The filtration project would correct that problem.
The Development Authority of the North Country purchases water from the city, which, in turn, provides the water to Fort Drum.
The city will compete with other communities across the country for the DOD funding. The deadline to apply is July 18, with an announcement expected later this summer.
Under the DOD program, grant applications can be for a minimum of $250,000 and up to a maximum of $20 million, with $90 million in funding available nationwide.
Council members agreed to pursue grant money for the filtration plant, rather than seeking funding to move to single stream recycling in the city.
“I think it’s worth looking at,” Mr. Mix said, since successful projects need to be ready to go if they receive funding.
The City Council is paying GHD Consulting Services, Syracuse, $43,900 to design the filter system that keeps the byproducts at acceptable levels.
Council members found out about the filtration project when the city’s proposed $56.5 million budget was released last month. The project is now funded in the spending plan.
The cost could exceed $3 million, Mr. Mix said.
To try to resolve the issue, water treatment plant operators conducted a pilot test by adding activated carbon to filter contaminants from the water. Further tests need to be conducted to see if the activated carbon works and decreases the level of disinfection byproducts.
Depending on how deep the activated carbon is placed in the plant’s filters, and whether it works, the city might have to replace the plant’s filtration tanks with larger ones, Mr. Mix said.
Chlorine is used at the plant to kill parasites, bacteria and viruses in the water drawn from the Black River.
The TTHM and HAA5 byproducts are produced when chlorine or other disinfectants react with naturally occurring substances in water. The byproducts can also be caused by stagnant water at the end of the system.
The EPA lists the two contaminants as having “potential health effects” from long-term exposure, including an increased risk of cancer from both TTHM and HAA5, and central nervous system problems from TTHM.
City officials insist the public is not at risk, however.
The water that DANC purchases from the city is also used by Pamelia, LeRay and Champion.
Last year, the city unsuccessfully applied for $7.75 million from the DOD for an amphitheater in Thompson Park.
Two years ago, the Watertown Family YMCA’s community and aquatics center project at the former call center on Arsenal Street received $9 million from the DOD program.
