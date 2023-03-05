City will seek firefighter funds

City of Watertown firefighters test out heavy rescue rams, or telescopic rams, from Hurst Jaws of Life on a junkyard car behind the Emma Flower Taylor Fire Station, 224 S. Massey St., last March. Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

WATERTOWN — City Fire Chief Matthew R. Timerman hopes that his department has better luck than in December with a federal grant that would lead to four new firefighters getting hired.

To offset overtime costs and a staffing shortage, the City Council is expected tonight to agree to apply for a $1.279 million Staffing for an Adequate Fire and Emergency Response, or SAFER grant, to hire four firefighters.

