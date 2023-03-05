WATERTOWN — City Fire Chief Matthew R. Timerman hopes that his department has better luck than in December with a federal grant that would lead to four new firefighters getting hired.
To offset overtime costs and a staffing shortage, the City Council is expected tonight to agree to apply for a $1.279 million Staffing for an Adequate Fire and Emergency Response, or SAFER grant, to hire four firefighters.
Back in December, the Fire Department was unable to secure a $1.338 million SAFER grant for five firefighters during the last round of the federal grant.
“It’s going to be competitive,” he said. “A lot of people are going to be applying. It’s not going to be easy.”
About 10 times more fire departments are expected to apply for the $300 million in funding that’s available, he said. Last time. about $530 million was available.
The deadline to apply is March 17.
To prepare for this round, Chief Timerman contacted Federal Emergency Management Agency officials “to get some pointers to make our application stronger,” he said.
A majority of council members have indicated they support applying for the SAFER grant, to pay the cost of hiring four firefighters and their benefits over three years.
The funding would be for the entire salaries for the hires and their benefits.
Council members Lisa A. Ruggiero, Cliff G. Olney III and Patrick J. Hickey have said they would support seeking the grant. Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith and Councilwoman Sarah V. Compo Pierce have opposed it. Mayor Smith is expected to be absent from Monday’s meeting.
In a memo to council, Chief Timerman wrote that the grant, if successful, would increase staffing from 68 to 72, which he has called “the sweet spot” for what’s needed for the department.
“If we are successful with the application, it would position us to meet our staffing obligations in the most cost-effective manner for the long term, while simultaneously covering the labor costs of the additional personnel over the next three years,” he wrote.
However, the city would have to pay the costs for turnout gear, uniforms, and training not covered by the grant. Those costs for the four firefighters over three years will total roughly $90,000, or $7,500 per firefighter per year.
Two weeks ago, the same three council members agreed to hire four firefighters because the department had so many vacancies and expect two firefighters to retire over the next several months,
The department plans to hire a total of six firefighters. The department is using its most recent Civil Service list for the new hires.
About 10 candidates will be interviewed.
