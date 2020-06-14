WATERTOWN — The city’s playgrounds are set to reopen by Monday after closing for months due to COVID-19, Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith announced on the city’s coronavirus resources and response website.
The Splash Pad at Thompson Park will also reopen this week on Friday, June 19.
On Thursday, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced the aforementioned types of recreational facilities could reopen at the discretion of local governments.
“These have been a long few months for children and families here in the City of Watertown and beyond,” Mr. Smith said in the release. “I am excited that soon, people will be able to again get outside and enjoy our playgrounds and splash pad.”
