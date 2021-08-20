WATERTOWN — Victor B. Leponto, 41, homeless, was charged by city police on Thursday with second-degree harassment and first-degree criminal contempt.
At around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Mr. Leponto allegedly dragged a woman off her bed at a residence on Arsenal Street, violating a valid stay-away order of protection in the process, according to city police. He was arrested on Thursday and was being held in jail pending an arraignment hearing.
Aaron R. Lolar, 36, of 924 Huntington St., was charged by city police with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and two counts of second-degree harassment. At around 2:11 a.m. on Thursday, Mr. Lolar allegedly punched one man in the eye and kicked another in the leg. He then allegedly fought with uniformed police officers and refused to give up his hands for handcuffing after being told he was under arrest. Mr. Lolar was processed in jail and later released with a ticket to appear in City Court.
Lauriar S. Collins, 24, of 643 Academy St. 1, was charged by city police with endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree criminal contempt and second-degree harassment.
At around 5 a.m. on Thursday, Ms. Collins allegedly engaged in a physical altercation with her boyfriend, Isaiah Bruce, in front of five children. She also allegedly disobeyed an order of protection. She was arrested on Thursday and was being held pending an arraignment hearing.
Isaiah T. Bruce, 22, of 643 Academy St. Lower, was charged by city police with second-degree harassment, second-degree criminal contempt and endangering the welfare of a child.
According to city police, Mr. Bruce allegedly got into a fight with a woman in front of five children, as well as violated an order of protection. He was arrested and was being held in jail pending an arraignment hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.