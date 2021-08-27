WATERTOWN — Terri L. Custer, 41, of 23442 Route 37, Apt. 7, was charged by city police with petit larceny and second-degree burglary after she allegedly stole an air conditioner back in July.
Ms. Custer allegedly entered the apartment of William Anderson at 1212 Superior St., Apt. E16, and stole the air conditioner on July 10. She was arrested on Wednesday and was being held pending an arraignment hearing.
Todd J. Docteur, 58, 609 Thompson St., was charged by city police with second-degree obstructing governmental administration.
At around 12:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Mr. Docteur allegedly fled from police during a traffic stop on State Street. City police say he then drove to his house and attempted to enter despite being told to stop by police.
He was arrested and later released with a ticket to appear in City Court.
Michael J. Desormeau, 32, homeless, was charged by city police with petit larceny after he allegedly stole $20 from a car on Thursday.
Mr. Desormeau was arrested at around 9:20 p.m. after he allegedly stole the money from the car on Public Square. He was processed at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building and later released with a ticket to appear in City Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.