WATERTOWN — Matthew A. Tousley, 41, of Emerson Street, was charged by city police with petit larceny.
At about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Mr. Tousley allegedly stole a 19.2-ounce can of Black Cherry White Claw from the Dollar General on Eastern Boulevard. He was arrested shortly after, taken to jail and released with a ticket to appear in Watertown City Court.
