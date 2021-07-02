WATERTOWN — Cory A. Merritt, 29, of 502 Academy St. 1, was charged by city police on Thursday with two counts of second-degree harassment and two counts of second-degree criminal trespassing.
At around 4:15 a.m. on June 26, Mr. Merritt allegedly entered the residence of Corinna Bradley on Main Street and struck her in the head with an open hand.
Two days later, Mr. Merritt allegedly went back to Ms. Bradley’s home without permission and grabbed her by the neck.
Mr. Merritt was arrested for the charges on Thursday and was being held in jail pending an arraignment hearing.
