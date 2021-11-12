Franklin Mazzei, 25, of Bronson Street, was charged by city police early Friday morning with driving while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08%, driving without a headlight and unsafe backing.
Mr. Mazzei was taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where his BAC was determined to be 0.17% by a breath sample.
He was issued a traffic ticket answerable to Watertown City Court on Dec. 1.
