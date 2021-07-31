WATERTOWN — Jolene R. Empey, 21, of 270 Mullin St., 207, was charged by city police with endangering the welfare of a child on Friday.
On May 23, Ms. Empey allegedly left a 2-year-old child unattended at her home, allowing the child to walk out the door and remain outside for several minutes.
She was arrested on Friday and later released from jail with a ticket to appear in city court.
Arthur J. John, 33, of 232 W. Main St., 21B, was charged by city police with two counts of failing to register as a sex offender.
According to city police, Mr. John was living at his West Main Street residence for several months while his registered address with the New York State Sex Offender Registry was 310 S. Massey St., Apt. 3.
Mr. John was arrested on Friday and was being held in jail pending an arraignment hearing.
Joel N. Filler, 26, of 748 Cooper St., was charged by city police with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
On July 16, Mr. Filler allegedly forged a state inspection sticker and displayed it in the window of a 2000 Toyota Camry. He was arrested on Friday and was being held in jail pending an arraignment hearing.
