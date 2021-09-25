WATERTOWN — Daniel X. Moore, 19, of Watertown, was charged by city police with third-degree menacing, endangering the welfare of a child, fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree harassment, fourth-degree criminal mischief and criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation.
At about 2 a.m. on Sept. 20, Mr. Moore allegedly choked and punched a woman in the ribs in front of a child during a domestic incident at 1708 Ohio St. He also allegedly caused $100 worth of damage to her iPhone by throwing it to the ground. Mr. Moore was arrested on Friday and was being held in jail pending an arraignment hearing.
