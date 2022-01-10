WATERTOWN — Joleen R. Hambsch, 42, Watertown, was charged by city police on Tuesday with driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated, following too close, and driving while using a mobile phone.
Ms. Hambsch was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where she was processed and released with an appearance ticket returnable to Watertown City Court on Jan. 24.
Jamie L. East, 35, Watertown, was charged by city police on Sunday with driving without a license, driving with a suspended registration, operating a vehicle without insurance, and failure to dim lights.
Ms. East was arrested and issued traffic tickets answerable to the City of Watertown Court on Jan. 26.
Jamey L. Vaughan, 42, Watertown, was charged by city police on Saturday when police executed a bench warrant.
Ms. Vaughan was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building and held for CAP Court.
Heather L. Elliot, 41, Watertown, was charged by city police on Saturday with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, suspended registration, operating a vehicle without insurance, and no/inadequate lights.
Ms. Elliot was processed on the scene and was issued four traffic tickets returnable to City of Watertown Court on Jan. 18.
Brandon C. Johnston, 21, Watertown, was charged by city police on Saturday with second-degree criminal contempt.
According to police documents, Mr. Johnston allegedly intentionally violated a stay-away order of protection when he entered and stayed at the residence of the protected party, which is in violation of the stay-away order.
Mr. Johnston was arrested and held pending arraignment in CAP Court.
Lavell K. Little, 26, Watertown, was charged by city police on Saturday when police executed a bench warrant. He was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, operating a motor vehicle without an inspection certificate, operating a vehicle without insurance, operating an unregistered vehicle, and failure to stop at a stop sign.
Mr. Little was arrested and held at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building for two warrants out of Watertown City Court pending arraignment.
Anthony R. Graves, 34, Watertown, was charged by city police on Friday with second-degree harassment.
According to police documents, Mr. Graves allegedly punched a woman with a closed fist during a domestic incident, which caused a laceration to her lower lip.
Mr. Graves was arrested by being served a criminal summons and is to appear in Watertown City Court on Jan. 18.
