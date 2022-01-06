WATERTOWN — Josef A. Thompson, 23, of Cedar Street, was charged by city police with two counts of second-degree criminal contempt, a misdemeanor.
At about 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, Mr. Thompson allegedly violated two orders of protection by entering a home where the protected parties were. He was arrested Wednesday and was being held pending an arraignment hearing.
