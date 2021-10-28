WATERTOWN — John A. Ellsworth, 26, of 823 Water St., is charged by city police with two counts of third-degree assault, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree menacing.
At around 3:12 a.m. on Oct. 25, Mr. Ellsworth allegedly punched Devin Provancher and Kristina Finney in the face at 1620 Huntington St., Apt. M-5, in the city. Mr. Provancher suffered a broken nose and tooth. Ms. Finney had to get staples in her head to treat the lacerations, according to city police. Mr. Ellsworth also allegedly menaced Mr. Provancher with a folding knife.
Mr. Ellsworth was arrested Thursday morning and was being held at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building pending an arraignment hearing.
Nichole E. Burns, 29, of 174 Haley St., was charged by city police with endangering the welfare of a child.
On Sept. 14, Ms. Burns allegedly consumed alcohol and pills to the point where she couldn’t care for a child younger than 11 years old, according to city police. She was charged on Tuesday and later released with a ticket to appear in City Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.