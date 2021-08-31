WATERTOWN — Ross R. Pierce, 36, of 309 Mill St., Apt. 204, was charged by city police with petit larceny on Monday.
At around 8 p.m., Mr. Pierce allegedly stole a bicycle from the Burger King parking lot at 339 State St.
Mr. Pierce was processed at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building and released with a ticket to appear in City Court.
Daniel R. Jensen, 30, of 309 Mill St., Apt. 407, was charged by city police with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and two traffic infractions on Monday.
Mr. Jensen was arrested at around 11:13 p.m. after a traffic stop on Main Avenue. He was processed on scene and released with a ticket to appear in City Court.
A bench warrant was executed on Cory L. Babcock, 44, of 181 Park Ave. He was arrested on Monday and was being held at the PSB pending an arraignment hearing.
Delon D. Reid, 26, 1815 Olmstead Dr., Apt. 208D, was charged by city police with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and one traffic infraction. Mr. Reid was arrested after a traffic stop on Aug. 25 on Central Street. He was processed at the scene and released with a ticket to appear in city court.
