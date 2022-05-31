WATERTOWN — William A. Phillips, 38, of 345 Factory St., Apt. 4, was charged by city police with first-degree burglary, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree menacing.
At around 5:30 a.m. on Monday at the Starwood Apartments on Starbuck Avenue, Mr. Phillips allegedly broke into a unit and threatened Lisa Adams with a knife. He allegedly waved the knife around Ms. Adams and said he needed her blood on it.
Mr. Phillips was arrested at around 3 a.m. Tuesday and was being held at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety pending an arraignment hearing.
Warren D. Vineyard, 28, of 442 S. Hamilton St., was charged by city police with endangering the welfare of a child and second-degree harassment.
At around 9:30 p.m. Monday at his listed residence, Mr. Vineyard allegedly grabbed Katie Vineyard by her head and lower jaw and pushed downward, all while being in close proximity to a 2-year-old child. He was arrested shortly after the incident and was being held pending an arraignment hearing.
David F. Seddon, 28, address listed as homeless, was charged by city police with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
On Monday at around 6:10 p.m., Mr. Seddon allegedly possessed two shirts that were reported stolen from Tracy Valentine’s mailbox at 924 Ives St.
He was arrested on Monday and later released from jail with a ticket to appear in court.
