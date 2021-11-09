WATERTOWN — Nicholas H. Timmerman, 19, of Watertown, was charged by city police with fourth-degree criminal mischief.
At 1:38 p.m. on Monday, Mr. Timmerman allegedly threw a glass smoking device at a 40-inch TV at his Meadow Street residence. The TV and stand broke and were valued at $240 combined.
Mr. Timmerman was arrested Monday and was being held pending an arraignment hearing.
Tre L. Thomas, 28, of Watertown, was charged by city police with fourth-degree criminal mischief and endangering the welfare of a child.
On Monday at his Stone Street residence, Mr. Thomas allegedly punched a woman in the face, as well as a window, in front of a 3-year-old child. He was arrested on the same day and was being held in jail pending an arraignment hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.