WATERTOWN — Damien D. Johnson, 32, of 625 Sherman St. 3, was charged by city police with endangering the welfare of a child.
At around 2:23 p.m. on Oct. 13, Mr. Johnson allegedly spanked a child at his residence, leaving numerous bruises on the buttocks and back of the child. He was arrested on Monday and later released with a ticket to appear in City Court.
Phillip M. Howard, 55, of 535 Emerson St. West Facing Door, was charged by city police with fourth-degree criminal mischief.
At around 6 p.m. on Sunday, Mr. Howard allegedly broke the door handle and lock off the basement door at 535 Emerson St., which belonged to Christopher Kampnich.
The door and lock were valued at $30. Mr. Howard was arrested on Monday and later released with a ticket to appear in City Court.
