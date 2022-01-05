WATERTOWN — Dejuan J. Butler, 31, of Franklin Street, was charged by city police with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, driving while intoxicated and a traffic violation.
At around 2 a.m. on Bronson Street, Mr. Butler was allegedly found to be in possession of cocaine, five clear plastic bags and a scale, which police say is indicative that he intended to sell drugs. He was arrested and was being held in jail pending an arraignment hearing.
