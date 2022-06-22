WATERTOWN — Matthew R. Alexis, 25, of Gotham Street, was charged by city police with aggravated criminal contempt, a felony, and fourth-degree criminal mischief, a misdemeanor.
At around 2:25 a.m. Wednesday, Mr. Alexis allegedly threw someone’s iPhone to the ground at a location on State Street, causing it to shatter. The owner of the phone has a stay-away order of protection against Mr. Alexis, and he was also convicted of aggravated criminal contempt in May.
Mr. Alexis was arrested shortly after the incident on Wednesday and was being held pending an arraignment hearing.
