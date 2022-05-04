WATERTOWN — Thomas C. Trainham, 58, no address listed, was charged by city police with petit larceny.
On April 30, Mr. Trainham allegedly stole two Amazon packages containing a Gundam marker pen set and a Star Wars action figure. He was arrested on Monday and later released with a ticket to appear in city court.
Cody L. Davis, 28, no address listed, was charged by city police with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
On Tuesday at about 10:30 a.m., Mr. Davis allegedly possessed methamphetamine in a vial located on his keychain in his vehicle. He was arrested shortly after and later released with a ticket to appear in city court.
