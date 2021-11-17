WATERTOWN — Megan N. Ferguson-Blasdell, 31, of Casey Street, was charged by city police with second-degree criminal contempt.
At about 10:23 p.m. Tuesday, Ms. Ferguson-Blasdell allegedly violated a stay-away order of protection when she went to the residence of a protected party. She was arrested later on Tuesday and was being held in jail pending an arraignment hearing.
Jeremy K. Scott, 27, of Academy Street, was charged by city police with third-degree falsely reporting an incident.
At about 10:06 a.m. Tuesday, Mr. Scott allegedly falsely reported that his PT Cruiser was stolen in March 2020. He allegedly knew that he abandoned the vehicle at 1620 Huntington St., which caused it to be towed and impounded by Roadside Warriors.
Mr. Scott was arrested on Tuesday and later released with a ticket to appear in City Court.
