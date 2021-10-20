WATERTOWN — Kensie C. Lightbody, 32, of Maywood Terrace, was charged by city police with six counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
Ms. Lightbody was arrested on Monday after she allegedly put her six children at risk by having them live in a residence that lacked cleanliness and contained large amounts of garbage. The children are 3, 5, 6, 7, 10 and 16 years old.
Ms. Lightbody was processed in jail and later released with a ticket to appear in City Court.
Raymond N. Rogers, 23, 24097 Route 12, was charged by city police with second-degree obstructing governmental administration. At about 10:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Mr. Rogers allegedly ran away from police and into the woods near 23911 Route 12.
He was arrested shortly thereafter and later released with a ticket to appear in City Court. He was also charged with petit larceny after he allegedly stole two Icehouse Edge alcoholic beverages from the Save A Lot on State Street, each worth $2.38.
Halley F. Crosbie, 35, of Mechanic Street, was charged by city police with third-degree falsely reporting an incident.
At about 5:12 p.m. on Tuesday, Ms. Crosbie allegedly reported that she had been stabbed at the Jefferson County 911 Dispatch Center, which resulted in a response from city police, fire and the Guilfoyle Ambulance Service. The reported stabbing allegedly did not occur, according to city police.
Ms. Crosbie was processed in jail and then released with a ticket to appear in City Court.
Cayla J. Bonilla, 19, of Academy Street, was charged by city police with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree harassment.
At about 7:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Ms. Bonilla allegedly slashed her boyfriend’s hand with a knife during a domestic incident at on Academy Street.
She was being held in jail pending an arraignment hearing.
