WATERTOWN — Rennie R. Frizzell, 48, of 510 Clay St. upper, was charged by city police with first-degree criminal contempt and second-degree harassment.
At around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Mr. Frizzell allegedly pushed Amanda Fuller during a domestic incident, which would violate a stay-away order of protection. He was later arrested and was being held in jail pending an arraignment hearing.
Keon A. Martin, 23, of 137 William St., Apt. 4, was charged by city police with endangering the welfare of a child, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree assault.
At around 1:37 a.m. on Tuesday, Mr. Martin allegedly slapped a 7-year-old child in the legs and buttocks with a belt, causing severe bruising, according to city police. He was arrested on Wednesday and was being held in jail pending an arraignment hearing.
Ambrose C. Barnes, 32, of 23442 State Route 37, Apt. 25, was charged by city police with petit larceny. Mr. Barnes allegedly stole a sandwich from the General Store at 816 Bradley St. on Wednesday. He was arrested later that day and then released with a ticket to appear in City Court.
Ashley M. Wright, 33, of 27634 State Route 283, Lot Number 3, Black River, was charged by city police with petit larceny.
Ms. Wright allegedly stole a Diva model 2 feminine product from Kinney Drugs at 1720 State St. on Sept. 28. The product was valued at $39.99, according to city police. She was arrested on Wednesday and later released with a ticket to appear in City Court.
Michael A. Brienza, 32, of 320 S. Pleasant St., was charged by city police with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
According to city police, Mr. Brienza allegedly possessed a DDI 74S assault rifle, which is a semi-automatic 5.45 by 39 mm rifle that accepts a detachable magazine and has a protruding pistol grip and muzzle break. He also possessed a Glock 9mm, a Sig Sauer P320 pistol, a Sig Seuer P250 pistol, a Sig Sauer P229 9mm pistol and a Glock 43 9mm pistol, while not having a pistol permit. He also possessed high capacity feeding devices for three of his weapons. Mr. Brienza was arrested Sept. 24 and was being held in jail pending an arraignment hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.