WATERTOWN — City police recently added a pickup truck to its fleet of vehicles.
The 2021 Ford F-150 Police Responder was purchased by the city on March 3. It’s unmarked and can act like a normal patrol car, as well as transport items for the department — when officers go to the gun range, for example.
The city paid $43,043.75 for the truck in Utica.
