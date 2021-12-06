WATERTOWN — City police announced Monday that Kayla J. Blowers, 20, has been found in Schenectady and is now staying with her family.
Ms. Blowers was first reported missing back in October to the city’s police department.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! Support local journalism — join now!
Thank you for using NNY360! Support local journalism — join now!
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
To enjoy all our content, join now!
Windy. Snow will end this evening giving way to some clearing late. Low 27F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Windy. Snow will end this evening giving way to some clearing late. Low 27F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: December 6, 2021 @ 5:49 pm
WATERTOWN — City police announced Monday that Kayla J. Blowers, 20, has been found in Schenectady and is now staying with her family.
Ms. Blowers was first reported missing back in October to the city’s police department.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
Staff Writer
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.