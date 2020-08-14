WATERTOWN — Police have made an arrest after an assault in July at the Sunoco gas station on Arsenal Street.
On Thursday, police arrested John J.H. Cole, 27, 10314 4th Armored Division Drive, Fort Drum. He was charged by city police with second-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
On July 31, at about 3:11 a.m., city police investigated an assault and weapon possession incident at 1255 Arsenal St. A woman had been airlifted to Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, with lacerations.
Police now allege Mr. Cole used a dangerous instrument to cause facial injuries to Trina Bryant.
Mr. Cole was arraigned and released on pre-trial supervision under the Jefferson County Probation Department.
