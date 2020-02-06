WATERTOWN — Police arrested a local man Thursday morning after he was allegedly involved in a four-hour standoff on South Meadow Street last August in which threatened to burn down his mother’s home and displayed a handgun.
City police said they were called to an apartment building at 115 S. Meadow St. at 3:20 a.m. Aug. 15 for a report of a burglary in progress, but when they got there, a female occupant told police her 28-year-old son, Bradley Streeter, was throwing items out of a window and threatened to burn down the house.
On Wednesday night, state police brought Mr. Streeter to the Metro-Jeff Public Safety Building, where he was charged with two felony counts of third-degree criminal mischief for damage he caused to his mother’s property and to the apartment building, police said. In addition, he was arrested on a felony bench warrant.
During the standoff, Mr. Streeter, who was later transported to Samaritan Medical Center for evaluation, told officers he was armed with a gun in which he displayed several times and threw items from the apartment onto the street and sidewalk. Police later determined it was a pellet gun.
During the incident, police evacuated an adjoining apartment and later blocked off the 100 block of South Meadow Street for about four hours until Mr. Streeter surrendered peacefully.
Mr. Streeter was arraigned in Watertown City Court on Thursday morning before Judge Eugene Renzi, who ordered him to be held without bail.
