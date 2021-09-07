WATERTOWN — After a violent attack on a city man’s dog, local police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating those responsible.
According to Detective Lt. Joseph R. Donoghue Sr., on Aug. 30 Iajah Hughes, of Ann Street, reported his dog King, an eight-year-old border collie/pit bull mix, had been found with numerous injuries.
Police found that King had escaped Mr. Hughes’s Ann St. home on Aug. 27, leading Mr. Hughes to share a post on Facebook asking for information on locating the canine.
On Aug. 30, police said a couple found the dog in their garage and called Mr. Hughes, having seen the Facebook post. The dog had numerous, apparently intentional, injuries and was taken to a local veterinary clinic for treatment.
According to the vet who examined King, the dog sustained a skull injury, multiple stab wounds and a burn to his tail.
City police are asking that anyone with any knowledge of the incident or who is responsible for the dog’s injuries contact the department at (315) 782-2233.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.