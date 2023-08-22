WATERTOWN — Stephen W. Kosturik Jr., 52, no listed address, was charged by city police on Tuesday with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony, second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, second-degree criminal impersonation, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operating a vehicle, and no/inadequate plate lamp.
According to police records, Kosturik allegedly possessed 112 glassine envelopes that contained a brown powder that field tested positive for fentanyl in his pants pocket with the intent to sell it.
Kosturik also allegedly possessed a set of digital scales for the purpose of unlawfully manufacturing, packaging, or dispensing narcotics drugs while in possession of the glassine envelopes.
Police further allege that Kosturik provided the false name of Steven W. Case with the intent to avoid being arrested for an active bench warrant after being told that doing so is a crime.
Police say Kosturik has an active violation of probation warrant out of Onondaga County.
Kosturik was held pending arraignment in City Court.
