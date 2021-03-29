WATERTOWN — A city police car overturned at the corner of Arsenal and Court streets in downtown Monday afternoon.
Heard over the scanner, Jefferson County dispatchers reported a possible entrapment, and first responders on scene were seen cutting open the sides of the Ford sport utility vehicle before who appeared to be a city police officer was safely pulled from the car. He was seen wearing a neck brace upon being pulled from the cruiser.
City fire and state police assisted at the scene as well.
State police taped off the intersection so no traffic has been able to make its way through.
It also appears two other vehicles were involved in the crash, but it remains unclear.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.